Are the Broncos Sean Payton’s or Russell Wilson’s Team? What Will Jonathan Taylor Be Doing Week 1 of the NFL Season?

Sheil and Ben also address questions about quarterback stability, running back pay, and much more

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Extra Point Taken is back! Sheil and Ben have some camp questions that need answers. How safe is Sean Payton’s job in Denver? Would ownership let Russell Wilson be benched if he’s playing poorly in the middle of the season? With the future of RB pay looking bleak, how will Jon Taylor manage his contract situation as he heads into the final year of his deal? Plus, how much stability or instability is there at the QB position across the league?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

