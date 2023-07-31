Are the Broncos Sean Payton’s or Russell Wilson’s Team? What Will Jonathan Taylor Be Doing Week 1 of the NFL Season?



Extra Point Taken is back! Sheil and Ben have some camp questions that need answers. How safe is Sean Payton’s job in Denver? Would ownership let Russell Wilson be benched if he’s playing poorly in the middle of the season? With the future of RB pay looking bleak, how will Jon Taylor manage his contract situation as he heads into the final year of his deal? Plus, how much stability or instability is there at the QB position across the league?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

