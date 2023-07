To celebrate Amanda’s birthday, Sean, Amanda, and Bobby gather to taste the various liquors, wines, beers, and mixed drinks endorsed or owned by movie stars. While tasting, they discuss the stars’ careers—past, present, and future—and whether their business projects are to blame for the shift in their focus away from the silver screen.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

