 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Pizza Topping Combination, Authenticity in Food, and the Future of Ingredient Sourcing

Dave and Chris talk about a little bit of everything, including the best chef knives, ice cream on a trompo, UFOs, wine lists, and so much more!

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave is reunited with Chris Ying, and they kick off the episode by talking about ice cream on a trompo (and the subsequent social media reaction) and their mutual hatred of dark chocolate. Dave also drops a hot take on one of his favorite dishes to order at Nobu (or the original Matsuhisa). The episode continues with a mini Ask Dave, covering everything from the best chef knives to order on Amazon, to when to book tickets to a bachelor party, to Dave’s rebuttal to his seemingly contradictory takes about the importance of food authenticity. Dave shifts gears to a DAVEstradamus (or NostraDAVEus?) prediction about restaurant purveyors and the expensive future of ingredient sourcing at high-end restaurants. Dave and Chris then jump in on a MOIF that covers optimal pizza topping combinations, UFOs, full-service movie theaters, and a certain beloved sandwich in the Los Angeles area. The episode concludes with Dave making a helpful suggestion to writers of wine lists everywhere.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Can the Thunder Be Competitive Enough to Force Sam Presti’s Hand?

Years of patient and calculated decision-making have set Oklahoma City up with one of the brightest futures in the NBA. But this team may already be good enough to warrant a faster timeline.

By Michael Pina

The Movie Star Liquor Taste Test

To celebrate Amanda’s birthday, Sean, Amanda, and Bobby gather to taste the various liquors, wines, beers, and mixed drinks endorsed or owned by movie stars

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Play

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 6 Easter Eggs

Jess takes a look at "Home," analyzing the Gravik speech, all the powers that were in the Harvest, and why President Ritson is actually the worst

By Jessica Clemons

George Pickens Thinks He’s the Best Receiver in the World—Because He’s the Weirdest

Pickens’s style is unconventional, both on the field and in life. But the Steelers receiver’s size, speed, and catch radius—as well as his thoughts on ideal alien greeting parties—have set him apart thus far, and may again in Year 2.

By Kevin Clark

Yankees Fall Further Behind in Wild-Card Race

Plus, Sean Fennessey on the Mets’ fire sale

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey

Sox Trade Targets. Plus, Top Five Most Entertaining Boston Athletes.

Brian also talks about the Patriots after their first couple training camp practices

By Brian Barrett