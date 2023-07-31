Best Pizza Topping Combination, Authenticity in Food, and the Future of Ingredient Sourcing

Dave is reunited with Chris Ying, and they kick off the episode by talking about ice cream on a trompo (and the subsequent social media reaction) and their mutual hatred of dark chocolate. Dave also drops a hot take on one of his favorite dishes to order at Nobu (or the original Matsuhisa). The episode continues with a mini Ask Dave, covering everything from the best chef knives to order on Amazon, to when to book tickets to a bachelor party, to Dave’s rebuttal to his seemingly contradictory takes about the importance of food authenticity. Dave shifts gears to a DAVEstradamus (or NostraDAVEus?) prediction about restaurant purveyors and the expensive future of ingredient sourcing at high-end restaurants. Dave and Chris then jump in on a MOIF that covers optimal pizza topping combinations, UFOs, full-service movie theaters, and a certain beloved sandwich in the Los Angeles area. The episode concludes with Dave making a helpful suggestion to writers of wine lists everywhere.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

