 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ Trailer

In their new podcast, Heidi and Spencer Pratt reveal the stories behind infamous paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, unexpected celebrities who rose to fame, and more

By Heidi Pratt and Spencer Pratt
Prime Video And Freevee’s Summer Solstice LA Event Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images


Drawing from their 15 years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame, then revisit nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts. Speidi’s 16th Minute will also unpack today’s most talked-about headlines and events dominating your social feeds.

Hosts: Heidi Pratt and Spencer Pratt
Producers: Aleya Zeniersis, Amelia Wedemeyer, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Juliet Litman
Original Theme Song: Heidi Pratt

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Can the Thunder Be Competitive Enough to Force Sam Presti’s Hand?

Years of patient and calculated decision-making have set Oklahoma City up with one of the brightest futures in the NBA. But this team may already be good enough to warrant a faster timeline.

By Michael Pina

The Movie Star Liquor Taste Test

To celebrate Amanda’s birthday, Sean, Amanda, and Bobby gather to taste the various liquors, wines, beers, and mixed drinks endorsed or owned by movie stars

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Play

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 6 Easter Eggs

Jess takes a look at "Home," analyzing the Gravik speech, all the powers that were in the Harvest, and why President Ritson is actually the worst

By Jessica Clemons
Voraciously sub food brand 04/2019
Play

Best Pizza Topping Combination, Authenticity in Food, and the Future of Ingredient Sourcing

Dave and Chris talk about a little bit of everything, including the best chef knives, ice cream on a trompo, UFOs, wine lists, and so much more!

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

George Pickens Thinks He’s the Best Receiver in the World—Because He’s the Weirdest

Pickens’s style is unconventional, both on the field and in life. But the Steelers receiver’s size, speed, and catch radius—as well as his thoughts on ideal alien greeting parties—have set him apart thus far, and may again in Year 2.

By Kevin Clark

Yankees Fall Further Behind in Wild-Card Race

Plus, Sean Fennessey on the Mets’ fire sale

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey