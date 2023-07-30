Sox Trade Targets. Plus, Top Five Most Entertaining Boston Athletes.



Brian recaps a disappointing Red Sox loss in San Francisco before discussing the trade deadline, players the Red Sox might target, and who might be on their way out of Boston (0:15). Then, Brian shares some thoughts on the Pats after the first few training camp practices (37:25). Brian ends with his top five most entertaining Boston athletes since 2000, and Brian and Jamie discuss the list and other noteworthy players who just missed the cut (57:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

