 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox Trade Targets. Plus, Top Five Most Entertaining Boston Athletes.

Brian also talks about the Patriots after their first couple training camp practices

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox v San Francisco Giants Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images


Brian recaps a disappointing Red Sox loss in San Francisco before discussing the trade deadline, players the Red Sox might target, and who might be on their way out of Boston (0:15). Then, Brian shares some thoughts on the Pats after the first few training camp practices (37:25). Brian ends with his top five most entertaining Boston athletes since 2000, and Brian and Jamie discuss the list and other noteworthy players who just missed the cut (57:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Belgian Grand Prix Reactions

Meg and Spanners also discuss some F1 news, including Alpine’s split with its team principal and sports director

By Megan Schuster

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 4-5

Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, ‘Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History’

By Joanna Robinson and Juliet Litman

Kylie Flanagan on ‘Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change’

Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Renard Towers Over Brazil, Sweden Send Italy Into Crisis, and a Welcome Return for Sam Kerr

Plus Flo sits down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

UFC 291 Reaction: Justin Gaethje Makes BMF History, Derrick Lewis Turns Back the Clock, and Father Time Takes Tony Ferguson. Plus, Ariel’s Tales from Crawford-Spence!

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST gather immediately after UFC 291 to break down all the madness

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Dinner with “PK,” ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Episode 2, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 8

Plus, Zack Peters joins to talk all things ‘OC’ and thoughts on ex-housewife Meghan King

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker