‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 4-5

Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, ‘Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History’

By Joanna Robinson and Juliet Litman
FOX


Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History. Before they dive into the episodes, they debate whether The O.C. helped create the online recap community, discuss how the Seth Cohen character impacted pop culture, and how the pacing of the first season affected the characters in future seasons. They discuss the story lines in each episode, Tate Donovan’s role as Jimmy Cooper, as well as Paul Wesley’s role as Donnie. Also, Stephanie Savage’s contribution to the show, what differentiates the show’s writing from others released around the same time, why Adam Brody’s career never blew up, and more.

Hosts: Joana Robinson and Juliet Litman
Guest: Alan Sepinwall
Producer: Jessie Lopez

