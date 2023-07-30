 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Renard Towers Over Brazil, Sweden Send Italy Into Crisis, and a Welcome Return for Sam Kerr

Plus Flo sits down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
France v Brazil: Group F - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the Group F showdown between France and Brazil and Sweden’s corner chaos against Italy. Plus a sit-down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure ahead of the Matilda’s crunch match against Canada.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Samantha Lewis
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

