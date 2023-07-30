UFC 291 Reaction: Justin Gaethje Makes BMF History, Derrick Lewis Turns Back the Clock, and Father Time Takes Tony Ferguson. Plus, Ariel’s Tales from Crawford-Spence!



Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new BMF champion. To react to this historic shakeup, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST gather immediately after UFC 291 to break down all the madness, discussing the following:

Justin Gaethje’s KO win over Dustin Poirier and its stunning resemblance to Leon Edwards’s head-kick knockout last summer in Salt Lake City (4:02)

If Gaethje has a legitimate chance at securing a third title shot, and how fan favorite Poirier will handle this loss (10:11)

Alex Pereira’s win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut and whether this was the kind of fight we expected from the guys (23:11)

Another loss for Tony Ferguson, if he ever stood a chance against Bobby Green, and whether the beloved lightweight should call it a career (34:23)

Derrick Lewis reviving his career from the dead with a crushing flying knee landed in the first five second of the fight (46:48)

Kevin Holland’s stellar performance against Michael Chiesa and if Holland is ready to take on the elite of the UFCs welterweight division (50:38)

After all that, Ariel walks you through all the craziness he experienced in Las Vegas tonight while covering Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. in boxing (59:17).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

