 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Heels’ Season 1 Recap and Season 2, Episode 1 Review

David and Ben discuss all things ‘Heels,’ including their favorite scenes, their expectations for Season 2, and more

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Starz


David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh bring you into the squared circle to recap the entire first season of Starz wrestling drama Heels, as well as the first episode of its second season. They go through all the show’s characters, explain why the show needs to appeal to more than just hard-core wrestling fans, and discuss expectations for the rest of the second season. Also, the guys give out awards for the Season 2 premiere, including the World Champ (episode’s MVP), the “Holy Shit” Moment (favorite scene), and more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 4-5

Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, ‘Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History’

By Joanna Robinson and Juliet Litman

Kylie Flanagan on ‘Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change’

Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Renard Towers Over Brazil, Sweden Send Italy Into Crisis, and a Welcome Return for Sam Kerr

Plus Flo sits down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

UFC 291 Reaction: Justin Gaethje Makes BMF History, Derrick Lewis Turns Back the Clock, and Father Time Takes Tony Ferguson. Plus, Ariel’s Tales from Crawford-Spence!

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST gather immediately after UFC 291 to break down all the madness

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Dinner with “PK,” ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Episode 2, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 8

Plus, Zack Peters joins to talk all things ‘OC’ and thoughts on ex-housewife Meghan King

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Summer Mailbag: The ‘Secret Invasion’ Finale, Toy Movies in a Post-’Barbie’ World, ‘Ahsoka’ Anticipation, and More!

Mal and Jo open up the mailbag and answer questions about ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ book recommendations, and much more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson