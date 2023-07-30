‘Heels’ Season 1 Recap and Season 2, Episode 1 Review



David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh bring you into the squared circle to recap the entire first season of Starz wrestling drama Heels, as well as the first episode of its second season. They go through all the show’s characters, explain why the show needs to appeal to more than just hard-core wrestling fans, and discuss expectations for the rest of the second season. Also, the guys give out awards for the Season 2 premiere, including the World Champ (episode’s MVP), the “Holy Shit” Moment (favorite scene), and more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

