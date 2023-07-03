Is David Zaslav Misunderstood?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to look back on Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s publicly disgraced decisions to cut costs at the company and determine whether or not they were justified. It’s rare for a media CEO to become a central piece of the discourse, but after several PR mishaps and controversial content decisions, he has become the poster child for the troubled state of the industry. Is Zaslav deserving of such public disapproval? Or is he simply accomplishing his goal to reduce debt at the company by any means necessary?

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

