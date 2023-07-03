 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dame on the Move, and Whether the Celtics Should Be Worried With Justin Verrier. Plus, Where Does Mac Jones Rank Among AFC QBs?

Brian and Justin also talk Jaylen Brown’s potential contract extension and Grant Williams’s fate

By Brian Barrett and Justin Verrier
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Brian is joined by The Ringer’s Justin Verrier to talk about NBA free agency thus far, Damien Lillard’s potential landing spots, Jaylen Brown’s potential contract extension, Grant Williams’s fate, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses Mac Jones as he enters year three with the Patriots and where he ranks among AFC QBs (29:15). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and assesses the Bruins’ offseason moves (47:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

