Dame on the Move, and Whether the Celtics Should Be Worried With Justin Verrier. Plus, Where Does Mac Jones Rank Among AFC QBs?



Brian is joined by The Ringer’s Justin Verrier to talk about NBA free agency thus far, Damien Lillard’s potential landing spots, Jaylen Brown’s potential contract extension, Grant Williams’s fate, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses Mac Jones as he enters year three with the Patriots and where he ranks among AFC QBs (29:15). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and assesses the Bruins’ offseason moves (47:30).

