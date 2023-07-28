 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lana Del Rey Working at Waffle House, Mustard-Flavored Skittles, and Tasting Ed Sheeran’s Hot Sauce

‌Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a food-related smuggling attempt, DiGiorno’s pizza vending machines, and Burger King Thailand’s latest ad campaign

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Lana Del Rey Performs At L’Olympia Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images


‌Juliet and Jacoby discuss a food-related smuggling attempt, share their thoughts on DiGiorno’s pizza vending machines, and marvel at Burger King Thailand’s latest ad campaign. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the hot sauce created by Ed Sheeran, Tingly Ted’s. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

‌Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

