Doja Cat is currently feuding with her fans because they named themselves the “Kittenz” (1:00). It’s time to start Ryan Gosling’s Oscar campaign for his role as Ken in Barbie (10:12). Cole Sprouse posted a terrible foot picture this week, but where does it rank among other celebrity feet pictures (20:32)? And what is Timothée Chalamet wearing on his head (33:43)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher