Subway Series Recap, Connor Rogers on Dalvin Cook, and Jim Duquette Previews the MLB Trade Deadline



(1:53) — JETS: Sean Payton’s comments now make Jets-Broncos in Week 5 must-see TV, and they also bring in Dalvin Cook for a visit.

(8:50) — YANKEES: The Yankees split the Subway Series and gear up for Judge’s return and the red-hot Baltimore Orioles.

(14:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(22:06) — CONNOR ROGERS: SNY and NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers joins the show to talk about the Sean Payton–Nathaniel Hackett comments, Dalvin Cook, and the latest out of the Jets training camp.

(45:32) — JIM DUQUETTE: Sirius XM’s Jim Duquette returns to discuss whether the Yankees and Mets should sell, how the extra playoff spot changes the trade deadline, and what other trades to look out for with the MLB trade deadline coming up on August 1st.

(66:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Jim Duquette and Connor Rogers

Producer: Stefan Anderson

