 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Subway Series Recap, Connor Rogers on Dalvin Cook, and Jim Duquette Previews the MLB Trade Deadline

Plus, JJ discusses Sean Payton’s recent comments and Aaron Judge’s imminent return

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:53) — JETS: Sean Payton’s comments now make Jets-Broncos in Week 5 must-see TV, and they also bring in Dalvin Cook for a visit.

(8:50) — YANKEES: The Yankees split the Subway Series and gear up for Judge’s return and the red-hot Baltimore Orioles.

(14:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(22:06) — CONNOR ROGERS: SNY and NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers joins the show to talk about the Sean Payton–Nathaniel Hackett comments, Dalvin Cook, and the latest out of the Jets training camp.

(45:32) — JIM DUQUETTE: Sirius XM’s Jim Duquette returns to discuss whether the Yankees and Mets should sell, how the extra playoff spot changes the trade deadline, and what other trades to look out for with the MLB trade deadline coming up on August 1st.

(66:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.‌

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jim Duquette and Connor Rogers
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi on ‘SportsCenter’ in 2023, Making It at ESPN, Philly Fandom, and Watching Games With His Dad

Kevin discusses the intricacies of sports hosting, including becoming a news anchor in an Indian American family, his career path at ESPN, and more

By Bryan Curtis

What Went Wrong With Marvel Television? Plus, ‘Hijack’ Episode 6.

Chris and Andy reflect on the ‘Secret Invasion’ finale and how Marvel TV shows and the larger MCU have devolved into a mostly meaningless cinematic landscape

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Live From the National With Fanatics Live CEO Nick Bell!

Plus, Mike and Jesse answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Judgment Day Overload? ‘Dynamite’ Reactions and More

David and Kaz also talk about Gable Steveson’s upcoming pro wrestling debut

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Nigeria Stun Australia, USA and Netherlands Duke It Out in 2019 Rematch

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also chat with Danish radio host Amalie Bremer ahead of England’s matchup with Denmark

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

We Ranked the Top 10 Premier League Midfielders of All Time

Last time we decided to choose the Top 10 best Premier League strikers of all time and it nearly ended in tears. But we got Tubes back to brave the another Top 10 list, this time ... midfielders.

By Ben Foster