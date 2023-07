Chris and Andy talk about the lackluster season finale of Secret Invasion (1:00) and reflect on how Marvel TV shows and the larger MCU, which started with so much success and excitement, have devolved into a mostly meaningless cinematic landscape (20:36). Then they talk about the penultimate episode of Hijack and why this has become the show of the summer (41:20).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

