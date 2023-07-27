 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Bachelor’ Nation in the Age of Barbenheimer

Juliet and Jodi Walker discuss ‘The Bachelorette’ and what is going on leading up to Hometowns amid the Barbenheimer chaos

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker
ABC


Juliet returns to B-side with special guest, friend, and colleague Jodi Walker to discuss The Bachelorette and what is going on leading up to Hometowns amid the Barbenheimer chaos! They begin by discussing Charity’s overall performance as the Bachelorette (1:57) and make their way into the influence of Barbie during this season (5:37). The ladies also discuss a few of the men, featuring Brayden (10:39) and Xavier (11:45), as well as their thoughts on the shorter season and how that has affected the overall flow of the show (20:14). Last, the ladies discuss Gerry, the upcoming Bachelor for The Golden Bachelor, and what they are expecting from this new Bachelor Nation season (35:23)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producers: Jade Whaley and Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Barbenheimer

View all 24 stories

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Heidi Przybyla and the Political Ecosystem of Billionaires

Bakari Sellers is joined by Politico’s Heidi Przybyla to discuss her reporting on Leonard Leo and corporate influence on the Supreme Court

By Bakari Sellers

Beer and Wine on Ice, Identifying Talent and Atlas: New York City With Brian Koppelman

Dave sounds off on putting beer and wine on ice, and telling his friends to take the word "chef" out of their social media handles, plus he’s joined by screenwriter, director, producer, and noted gourmand Brian Koppelman to talk about Brian’s favorite restaurants in New York City

By Dave Chang

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round One—20th Century Division

Plus, a brief history lesson on the Caped Crusader

By Neil Miller, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Parsing Through Purdue, Tony Bennett Doubles Down, and More Big-Picture CBB Talk With Eamonn Brennan

The Athletic’s Eamonn Brennan joins to talk all things college basketball

By Tate Frazier

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 10

Amelia, Zack, and Producer Devon debate the best and worst moments of Season 3 and name some MVPs

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The ‘Barbie’ Deep Dive With Greta Gerwig!

The ‘Barbie’ director joins to break down the world-building in the film, the cultural phenomenon this movie created, and so much more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more