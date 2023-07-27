‘Bachelor’ Nation in the Age of Barbenheimer



Juliet returns to B-side with special guest, friend, and colleague Jodi Walker to discuss The Bachelorette and what is going on leading up to Hometowns amid the Barbenheimer chaos! They begin by discussing Charity’s overall performance as the Bachelorette (1:57) and make their way into the influence of Barbie during this season (5:37). The ladies also discuss a few of the men, featuring Brayden (10:39) and Xavier (11:45), as well as their thoughts on the shorter season and how that has affected the overall flow of the show (20:14). Last, the ladies discuss Gerry, the upcoming Bachelor for The Golden Bachelor, and what they are expecting from this new Bachelor Nation season (35:23)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producers: Jade Whaley and Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

