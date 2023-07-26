‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 2 and 3



Bill, Jo, and Juliet continue the O.C. Hall of Fame tribute by immediately diving into their favorite scenes and overly dated nitpicks for the show’s second episode, “The Model Home.” They quickly pivot to its iconic follow-up, “The Gamble,” which ignites a discussion about the casino night phenomenon in pop culture and a debate on whether the series’ overall plot was essentially a Seth- or Ryan-centric saga (10:28). After the break, they discuss how modern streaming shows would maximize the amount of dramatic content already presented at such an early point in the series and the complications of developing signature characters within a highly popular show with so many episodes (23:56). They end the pod by pondering why there aren’t more fish-out-of-water stories like The O.C. being produced today and waxing nostalgic for network TV programming (33:11).

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and Juliet Litman

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

