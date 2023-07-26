Selling ‘Barbie’: Inside the Marketing Phenomenon



Matt is joined by Warner Bros. president of worldwide marketing Josh Goldstine to discuss the strategy behind one of the greatest marketing campaigns of all time in Barbie. They break down the bold and subversive marketing choices that suggested this was not your typical Barbie movie; how they were able to pull this off with the owner of Barbie IP, Mattel; and how the Barbenheimer phenomenon took effect. Later, Matt makes a prediction about Barbie’s chances at an Oscar nomination.

