UFC 291 Mega Preview: Can Poirier and Gaethje Relive Their Old Magic, and What’s at Stake in the Co-Main?

The crew is back to preview a super jam-packed weekend in combat sports.
- First, the boys talk about UFC 291’s main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They discuss whether the fighters can relive the magic of their first encounter back in 2018, who’s improved more since their first battle, and whether the winner might fight for the lightweight belt next. And yes, they also talk about the BMF title and how it really adds nothing to the fight (4:10).
- Then, they discuss the co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira and whether the winner is a shoo-in for the next light heavyweight title fight (45:08).
- Later, they discuss the rest of the card, including Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira, and more.
- Finally, there’s a little Spence vs. Crawford talk in there and an ode to Tom Aspinall as well (52:06).
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
