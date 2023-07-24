What the Success of the Barbenheimer Weekend Tells Us About the Movie Industry. Plus, ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

Chris and Andy talk about the rare success of Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office this weekend: two movies that are not sequels or comic book movies (1:00). Then, they give their reviews of each movie, talking about how Greta Gerwig brought her own distinct vision and ideas to Barbie (9:43) and how they felt about the divisive third hour of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (29:01). Finally, they talk about the first two episodes of Special Ops: Lioness, a distinctly Taylor Sheridan show (59:55).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
