What the Success of the Barbenheimer Weekend Tells Us About the Movie Industry. Plus, ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

Chris and Andy give their reviews for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ and talk about the new Taylor Sheridan show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the rare success of Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office this weekend: two movies that are not sequels or comic book movies (1:00). Then, they give their reviews of each movie, talking about how Greta Gerwig brought her own distinct vision and ideas to Barbie (9:43) and how they felt about the divisive third hour of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (29:01). Finally, they talk about the first two episodes of Special Ops: Lioness, a distinctly Taylor Sheridan show (59:55).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

