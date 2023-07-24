 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Training Camp Is Finally Here!

Sheil and Ben preview the key players and potential story lines that will emerge over the next few weeks as training camp kicks off

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Finally, the Eagles season is upon us! Sheil and Benny Sols are back to preview Eagles training camp and predict three headlines that will come from training camp. Which second-year pro is going to step up for the Birds and take control of the defense? How explosive will the offense be with new OC Brian Johnson? Who will be the lead back for the Birds following the departure of Miles Sanders?

Leave us a voicemail: 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Best Topps Chrome Release and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton. Plus, National Trade Night Follow-Up.

Aram Leighton of Just Baseball joins to discuss the under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Battle of the Blue Bloods, the Curry Doc, and the Return of SlamBall With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Kansas at UNC this upcoming season and UNC at Kansas in 2024, as well as the new documentary ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Miles Taylor and the Resistance to Trumpism

Former national security official and author Miles Taylor joins to discuss his new book, ‘Blowback,’ and Donald Trump

By Bakari Sellers

Brazil and Germany Put on a Show, and It’s Girelli to the Rescue for Italy

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss another packed day of action in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

The Barbenheimer Exit Survey

The most important movie weekend in a long time finally came and went. It’s time to dig into the grand occasion that was ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

By The Ringer Staff

The Surprising Restraint of Christopher Nolan in ‘Oppenheimer’

The paradoxical thrill of ‘Oppenheimer’ is that Nolan crafts an epic tale that’s intimate in nature—daring to go small when everyone is expecting a grand display of showmanship

By Miles Surrey