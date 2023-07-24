Eagles Training Camp Is Finally Here!



Finally, the Eagles season is upon us! Sheil and Benny Sols are back to preview Eagles training camp and predict three headlines that will come from training camp. Which second-year pro is going to step up for the Birds and take control of the defense? How explosive will the offense be with new OC Brian Johnson? Who will be the lead back for the Birds following the departure of Miles Sanders?

Leave us a voicemail: 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

