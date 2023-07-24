 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What to Expect from Mac Jones This Season With Eric Edholm

Plus, the Red Sox’s young core is raking

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


Brian talks to NFL Media’s Eric Edholm about the upcoming 2023 Patriots season, Mac Jones’s ceiling as a quarterback, the Pats’ offensive weapons, the rest of the strong AFC East, and more (0:45). Then, Brian does a Metric Man breakdown of Triston Casas’s recent offensive surge and the impressive play of other young Sox players (34:00). Finally, Brian discusses Paul Pierce’s recent comments about his career compared to Dwyane Wade, and whether Pierce gets enough credit for his career (59:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Eric Edholm
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

