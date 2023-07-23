‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: “Pilot”



Bill, Juliet, and Joanna get together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the O.C. premiere and begin their conversation by sharing their experiences during both the rewatch of the show and their initial watch when it first aired in 2003. They then search for contemporary comparisons to the series’ influence and shine a light on its exquisite casting, particularly Adam Brody’s role as Seth Cohen (8:49). After the break, they discuss the first episode’s premise, lament the lack of “appointment television” teen dramas in today’s binge-drop market, and marvel at the perfection of Phantom Planet’s epic theme song (23:21). They end the pod by revealing where they were when they heard the iconic phrase “Welcome to the O.C., bitch” and debating the episode’s place among the pantheon of great TV pilots (37:27).

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and Joanna Robinson

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

