Ariana Grande’s Divorce, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Reunion, and Britney Spears’s New Song



News broke this week that Ariana Grande and her realtor husband, Dalton Gomez, are getting a divorce, and it seems like she is now dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater (1:00). Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were photographed hanging out together for the first time since the Tristan Thompson scandal in 2019 (12:20). Britney Spears has a new song out with will.i.am, and Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom (16:38). And who is Gerry, the star of the new Golden Bachelor series (33:17)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen

Producer: Kaya McMullen

