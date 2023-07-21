 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ariana Grande’s Divorce, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Reunion, and Britney Spears’s New Song

Liz, Amelia, and Kaya break down all the latest celebrity news and discuss the new ‘Golden Bachelor’ series

By Liz Kelly, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3 Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


News broke this week that Ariana Grande and her realtor husband, Dalton Gomez, are getting a divorce, and it seems like she is now dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater (1:00). Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were photographed hanging out together for the first time since the Tristan Thompson scandal in 2019 (12:20). Britney Spears has a new song out with will.i.am, and Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom (16:38). And who is Gerry, the star of the new Golden Bachelor series (33:17)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

