Has Netflix Officially Won the Streaming War?

Plus, Matt shares his predictions for the opening weekend of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

By Matthew Belloni
SAG-AFTRA Strikers And Supporters Rally Across The U.S. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images


Matt is joined by research analyst Michael Pachter to unpack Netflix’s strong earnings report this week that included the company adding 5.9 million subscribers in Q2. They discuss what Netflix is doing right and how other streamers can learn from them, why the stock went down this week, whether the password crackdown is working, how Netflix should differentiate itself during the writers and actors strike, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Pachter
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

