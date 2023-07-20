Double Feature Draft: The Greatest Toys and the Best Movie Explosions

Here comes the boom! In celebration of the Barbie and Oppenheimer releases, the Midnight Boys are giving you their first double feature draft! A two-part draft of the best toys ever (09:30) and cinema’s most incredible explosions (59:18). Join them as they find the best of both worlds while nostalgia and napalm consume this episode.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts