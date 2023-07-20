Have We Reached Peak Korean Food? Plus, How to Menu: Nolia Kitchen

Dave and Chris kick things off with a “How to Menu” of chef Jeffrey Harris’s Cincinnati restaurant, Nolia Kitchen. Things take a turn as Dave does a mini-MOIF where he declares the single greatest restaurant menu hack (when it’s available). After the break, the discussion shifts to Korean food and whether America has reached peak Korean food, transitioning into a discussion of ethnic enclaves throughout America, with particular emphasis on the Korean American community in Fullerton, California.
Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee
