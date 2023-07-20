 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Have We Reached Peak Korean Food? Plus, How to Menu: Nolia Kitchen

Dave and Chris kick things off with a “How to Menu” of chef Jeffrey Harris’s Cincinnati restaurant, Nolia Kitchen

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris kick things off with a “How to Menu” of chef Jeffrey Harris’s Cincinnati restaurant, Nolia Kitchen. Things take a turn as Dave does a mini-MOIF where he declares the single greatest restaurant menu hack (when it’s available). After the break, the discussion shifts to Korean food and whether America has reached peak Korean food, transitioning into a discussion of ethnic enclaves throughout America, with particular emphasis on the Korean American community in Fullerton, California.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

The Often Wacky, Sometimes Wicked, and Always Wondrous Eras of Barbie

The Mattel doll has been through a lot since her 1959 creation—a rise to fame, a public backlash, a breakup, a reconciliation, and much more. Now, though, we’ve entered her latest era—Blockbuster Barbie—which shows that somehow, both the doll and perceptions of her are still evolving.

By Katie Baker

The Writers and Actors Strike With Roy Wood Jr.

Bakari Sellers is joined by stand-up comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. to break down the differences and similarities between the WGA and SAG strikes

By Bakari Sellers

Double Feature Draft: The Greatest Toys and the Best Movie Explosions 

In celebration of the ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ releases, the Midnight Boys are giving you their first double feature draft! A two-part draft of the best toys ever and cinema’s most incredible explosions.

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 9

Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are recapping the penultimate episode of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The 2023 Women’s World Cup Entrance Survey

Can the USWNT make history and become the first team, men’s or women’s, to win three consecutive World Cups? The Ringer staff gives its predictions for that question, and more.

By The Ringer Staff

A Spence-Crawford Preview Featuring Errol Spence Jr.

Raheem is joined by IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. to discuss his upcoming fight with Terence Crawford, what it’s like being the underdog, and his legacy as a fighter

By Raheem Palmer