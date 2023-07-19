The Honeymoon Phase Players

LIVE SHOW in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. Click below for tickets!
Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to sort through a handful of fantasy players we’re in the honeymoon phase with and decide whether it’s actually worth it to ignore their red flags (3:37). Finally, Craig recaps his wedding and honeymoon before the guys close with emails (43:28).
D’Andre Swift, RB (5:05)
Breece Hall, RB (11:06)
Garrett Wilson, WR (14:12)
Kadarius Toney, WR (18:16)
Kenneth Walker III, RB (21:30)
George Pickens, WR (25:04)
Anthony Richardson, QB (30:27)
Elijah Moore, WR (35:43)
Kyle Pitts, TE (38:06)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady
