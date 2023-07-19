 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Honeymoon Phase Players

Plus, Craig recaps his wedding and honeymoon before the guys close with emails

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Workout Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to sort through a handful of fantasy players we’re in the honeymoon phase with and decide whether it’s actually worth it to ignore their red flags (3:37). Finally, Craig recaps his wedding and honeymoon before the guys close with emails (43:28).

D’Andre Swift, RB (5:05)

Breece Hall, RB (11:06)

Garrett Wilson, WR (14:12)

Kadarius Toney, WR (18:16)

Kenneth Walker III, RB (21:30)

George Pickens, WR (25:04)

Anthony Richardson, QB (30:27)

Elijah Moore, WR (35:43)

Kyle Pitts, TE (38:06)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

