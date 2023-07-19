DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans, and NBA Win Totals

The East Coast Bias boys are back to react to the Tennessee Titans landing DeAndre Hopkins before training camp (0:51). Then, Joe House talks his NFL best bets (12:20), and the guys look ahead at potential NBA regular season win totals (31:00). Plus, a preview of the British Open (38:48) and the Yankees’ playoff hopes (43:41).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

