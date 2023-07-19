 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans, and NBA Win Totals

Plus, John, Joe, and Raheem discuss the upcoming British Open

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys are back to react to the Tennessee Titans landing DeAndre Hopkins before training camp (0:51). Then, Joe House talks his NFL best bets (12:20), and the guys look ahead at potential NBA regular season win totals (31:00). Plus, a preview of the British Open (38:48) and the Yankees’ playoff hopes (43:41).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

