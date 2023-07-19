Does ‘And Just Like That ...’ Live Up to the Friendship Magic of ‘Sex and the City’?

Erika is joined this week by The Ringer’s Chelsea Stark-Jones to discuss the legacy of the portrayal of adult women’s friendships in Sex and the City and how they feel And Just Like That ... has served to further or disrupt that legacy. They talk about how Sex and the City influenced their own conceptions of women’s friendships, the introduction of new characters in And Just Like That ..., and how art imitates life with the drama between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producer: Sasha Ashall
