 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Does ‘And Just Like That ...’ Live Up to the Friendship Magic of ‘Sex and the City’?

Erika and Chelsea also talk about how ‘Sex and the City’ influenced their perceptions of friendship

By Erika Ramirez and Chelsea Stark-Jones
HBO


Erika is joined this week by The Ringer’s Chelsea Stark-Jones to discuss the legacy of the portrayal of adult women’s friendships in Sex and the City and how they feel And Just Like That ... has served to further or disrupt that legacy. They talk about how Sex and the City influenced their own conceptions of women’s friendships, the introduction of new characters in And Just Like That ..., and how art imitates life with the drama between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

The Impossible Story of the Bomb

Ever since its detonation in 1945, people have been grappling with the enormity of the atomic bomb’s power. This is the complex tale Christopher Nolan is trying to tell with ‘Oppenheimer.’

By Hal Sundt

The Latest on the Northwestern Hazing Scandal, Plus the State of Baseball in Chicago

Jason starts the pod by shining a light on the Chicago Tribune article detailing the degrading hazing rituals experienced by former Northwestern QB Lloyd Yates, opening up yet another chapter in the ongoing scandal that has enveloped the university’s athletic department

By Jason Goff

Summer League Impressions and an Early Look at the 2024 Draft Class

Who is the better prospect between Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland?

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Eight Questions Ahead of the 2023 Open Championship

Is there too much pressure on Rory McIlroy for him to win this week? Who are the favorites and dark horses? We preview the action at Royal Liverpool.

By Elizabeth Nelson and Matt Dollinger

100 Episodes of ‘60 Songs’: A They Might Be Giants Celebration

The world’s most inaccurately named music podcast hits the century mark, so Rob’s doing one for him

By Rob Harvilla

The Complete Guide to Everything Barbenheimer

What are the backstories behind these diametrically opposed films? What are the stakes for each of them, and what are the best memes? And most importantly: Which should you watch first on opening weekend? Our exhaustive guide has got you covered.

By Miles Surrey