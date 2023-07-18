 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MVP to UFC? Islam vs. Leon? UFC London Hard Sell, and Much More

Don’t sleep on the UFC London card

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Ariel and Petesy open the show talking about Petesy’s experience at an influencer boxing event in Ireland over the weekend (2:30). Then, the boys discuss the news that longtime Bellator fighter Michael “Venom” Page is now a free agent. Are they surprised? Where will he sign? Should the UFC try to come to terms with him this week so they can announce him at UFC London this weekend (7:04)? Later, they discuss Islam Makhachev’s idea to fight Leon Edwards in Abu Dhabi in October. Do they like the idea or nah (38:38)? Of course, the boys also break down UFC London, with Petesy giving the hard sell as to why this card should not be slept on and isn’t necessarily deserving of the criticism it has received (43:37). Finally, they answer a few Discord questions (52:57).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

