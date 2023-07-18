MVP to UFC? Islam vs. Leon? UFC London Hard Sell, and Much More



Ariel and Petesy open the show talking about Petesy’s experience at an influencer boxing event in Ireland over the weekend (2:30). Then, the boys discuss the news that longtime Bellator fighter Michael “Venom” Page is now a free agent. Are they surprised? Where will he sign? Should the UFC try to come to terms with him this week so they can announce him at UFC London this weekend (7:04)? Later, they discuss Islam Makhachev’s idea to fight Leon Edwards in Abu Dhabi in October. Do they like the idea or nah (38:38)? Of course, the boys also break down UFC London, with Petesy giving the hard sell as to why this card should not be slept on and isn’t necessarily deserving of the criticism it has received (43:37). Finally, they answer a few Discord questions (52:57).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

