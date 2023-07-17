What ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Says About the State of Action Movies

Chris and Andy talk about SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher’s impassioned speech during the press conference announcing the impending actors strike, as well as the current status of the picket lines (1:04). They discuss what makes Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One so impressive, the high-variance state of action movie filmmaking, and whether or not the film’s villain worked (11:35). Then, they talk about why the television series Hijack and Full Circle are worth your time (44:51).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kai Grady and Kaya McMullen
