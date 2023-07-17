How Many More Months Until Football? Plus, Mike Carver Talks British Open.



(1:17) — YANKEES: The Yankees bullpen falls apart in extra innings as the team loses another series, this time to the Rockies.

(10:28) — METS: The Mets return home and escape being swept by the Dodgers with a walk-off win on Sunday.

(15:45) — GIANTS: The deadline for the Giants to sign franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley to a long-term contract is approaching, and there is still no deal in place.

(19:37) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(32:14) — MIKE CARVER: SportsGrid’s Mike Carver returns to discuss the Yankees, British Open odds, and early win totals for the NFL.

(61:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

