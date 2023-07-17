 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Perfect First-Date Restaurant and So You Wanna … Be One of the Best Restaurant Operators in the World? With Ron Parker

Dave and Chris also discuss the hidden meaning of going out for sushi

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris start off with an Ask Dave question, where a listener asks about the perfect first-date restaurant. Highlights include the best dinner-date restaurant, whom you should go to a Michelin-starred restaurant with, and the hidden meaning of going out for sushi. They’re joined by Ron Parker, COO of the José Andrés Group and founder of HMx, later in the episode to discuss what it takes to be a world-class restaurant operator. Ron also talks about HMx and his motivation for starting the global hospitality database.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

