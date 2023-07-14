BREAKING: Jamahal Hill Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Title. What Happens Now?



The UFC light heavyweight championship is cursed. Late last night, Jamahal Hill took to his YouTube channel to announce that he has suffered a devastating foot injury and is vacating his belt. In another breaking news episode of the program, Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll are here to discuss the following:

Whether the UFC 291 co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira could become a vacant title fight

A potential light heavyweight grand prix involving Blachowicz, Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jiri Prochazka

Other 205ers who find themselves on the outside looking in at the title picture

Plus, the guys give their predictions for who the light heavyweight champion will be at the end of 2023 (29:34).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify