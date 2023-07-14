 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The We’re-Back Show: RIP New York Times Sports, ESPN Layoffs, GQ, and More

Bryan also has some notes for David from his summer vacation

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
New York Times Headquarters in New York City Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss The New York Times replacing its sports section with The Athletic and what that means for their sports writers (2:10). Then, they talk about GQ’s column about Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav (32:06). Later, they get into the latest round of ESPN layoffs and how it is now affecting the people we see on air (41:01). Finally, Bryan has some notes for David from his summer vacation (58:37).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

