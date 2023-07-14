The Future of NFL Offense

Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, they take a look at the present and future of offensive schemes in the NFL. They start by talking about the state of offense in the NFL right now and the established coaches who have gotten us here (1:37). Then, they talk about the new heads of offensive coaching, the direction they’re pushing offenses, and which of them could become the new establishment (38:04). They also discuss the role of the rushing quarterback in the modern NFL and their role in the future of offense (52:34).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify