 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SAG-AFTRA Strikes, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ and Emmy Nomination Snubs and Surprises

Chris and Andy also discuss why ‘Succession’ and ‘White Lotus’ are dominating these awards

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-STRIKE Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about the news that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing TV and movie actors, will join the Writers Guild on strike. They discuss how actors going on strike will affect the ongoing writers strike and when it will start affecting the TV and movies we consume (6:26). Then, they talk about the newest Indiana Jones movie and whether it was a fun nostalgia play or just a bad regurgitation of old IP (25:41), before discussing the Emmy nominations that just came out and why Succession and White Lotus are dominating these awards (39:50).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

World Cup Preview: USA and Group E

Flo and the gang ask whether the four-time champions have what it takes to secure no. 5 or whether there will be another name on the trophy this time

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Top 10 Wrestlers That We Don’t Talk About Enough

David and Kaz are back to jump into another week of wrestling content

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Revisiting 30 Years of NBA Ring Chasing, Plus LeBron Is Back! (Kidding) With Mike Trudell

Russillo goes through most of the big NBA ring chaser moves of the last 30 years. Then he chats with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

By Ryen Russillo

Reviewing the Phillies at the Midseason Break

The Phillies are currently third in the NL East with a 48-41 record. Raheem and Cliff discuss the highs and lows of the MLB season’s first half.

By Raheem Palmer

Representative Ro Khanna on SCOTUS and Retaking the House in 2024

Bakari Sellers is joined by Representative Ro Khanna of California to react to some of the recent Supreme Court decisions and more

By Bakari Sellers

What “Excuse Me” Really Means, the Hefeweizen Principle, and the Bar Order Apotheosis

Dave and Chris also explore American drinking culture and the way alcohol preferences change with age

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying