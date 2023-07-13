SAG-AFTRA Strikes, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ and Emmy Nomination Snubs and Surprises

Chris and Andy talk about the news that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing TV and movie actors, will join the Writers Guild on strike. They discuss how actors going on strike will affect the ongoing writers strike and when it will start affecting the TV and movies we consume (6:26). Then, they talk about the newest Indiana Jones movie and whether it was a fun nostalgia play or just a bad regurgitation of old IP (25:41), before discussing the Emmy nominations that just came out and why Succession and White Lotus are dominating these awards (39:50).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS