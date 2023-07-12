The State of R-Rated Comedies, With Evan Goldberg



Matt is joined by Point Grey cofounder and CEO Evan Goldberg to discuss his latest release, Joy Ride, and how comedies can become theatrical successes once again. They discuss how theatrical releases rely on eventizing the film, what the studios are looking for when it comes to comedies, and if it is possible for someone to create comedies with the same strategy that Blumhouse uses to create horror movies. Also, they talk about the censorship of comedies, if it is still possible for comedies to produce stars, and why Point Grey is hesitant to work with Marvel or DC. Matt finishes off the show by making a prediction on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

