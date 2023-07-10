Why You Should Stay Indoors, Reservation Hacks, and So You Wanna … Be an Expediter?

Dave opens up the show with jobs he would have wanted to do if he was 22 years old, which turns into speculation on the personality traits it might take to be a pyrotechnic engineer. The show continues as Dave provides strong evidence for why everyone should stay indoors and discusses the (likely related) channels he’s watching on YouTube. Dave and Chris then discuss some hacks for how to get a reservation at busy restaurants. Things round out with So You Wanna … Be an Expediter? where Dave and Chris show their appreciation for the unsung heroes of a restaurant.
Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS