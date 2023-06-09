 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Vs. Red Sox, and Eagles Returning to the Super Bowl?

Brian and JJ talk the New York Yankees–Boston Red Sox rivalry, Sheil and Clifford preview the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season, and Jason checks in on the Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and Kevin O'Connor

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski link up to talk about the biggest rivalry in baseball as the Yankees take on the Red Sox (:17), before Sheil Kapadia and Clifford Augustin discuss the 2023 Eagles (24:26). Plus, Jason Goff checks in on the state of the White Sox (36:27).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Clifford Augustin, and Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Mark Panik

