Pats OTA Check-in With Zack Cox, Plus a Red Sox-Yankees Preview With John Jastremski

Brian discusses Mac Jones’s outlook entering his third season

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images


Brian chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the Patriots’ OTAs, first impressions of the team’s rookie class, Bill O’Brien’s impact on the offense, Mac Jones’s outlook entering Year 3, and more (0:15). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Red Sox-Yankees weekend series, the Red Sox’s pitching woes, and how much longer Alex Cora will be managing the team (50:10). Finally, Brian discusses the Matt Dermody controversy, and takes a Celtics-related mailbag question (1:15:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Zack Cox and John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

