Pats OTA Check-in With Zack Cox, Plus a Red Sox-Yankees Preview With John Jastremski



Brian chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the Patriots’ OTAs, first impressions of the team’s rookie class, Bill O’Brien’s impact on the offense, Mac Jones’s outlook entering Year 3, and more (0:15). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Red Sox-Yankees weekend series, the Red Sox’s pitching woes, and how much longer Alex Cora will be managing the team (50:10). Finally, Brian discusses the Matt Dermody controversy, and takes a Celtics-related mailbag question (1:15:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Zack Cox and John Jastremski

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify