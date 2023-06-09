 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blurry Photos of Kylie and Timmy, Salma Hayek’s Nonexistent Wrinkles, and NFL WAGs

We finally have photo confirmation of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images


They are extremely blurry, but we finally have photo confirmation that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are hanging out (1:00). Salma Hayek posted an Instagram trying to highlight her wrinkles, but it doesn’t really look like she has any (15:55). There’s some juicy gossip behind Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s new relationship (23:41). And if you had to date a professional athlete, which sport would you choose (41:36)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

