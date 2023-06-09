 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Isn’t Every Pass Attempt Play-Action?

What makes play-action so successful? And, in contrast, why might play-action not be as big of a cheat code as we thought?

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they examine why play-action is underutilized in the NFL. They start by looking into what makes play-action so successful (01:32), the concept of “play pass” (17:37), and why play-action might not be as big of a cheat code as we once thought it was (36:20).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Can ‘The Idol’ Actually Become a Great Pop Satire?

The controversial new HBO drama showed multiple versions of itself in its pilot, but the most compelling is a cutting industry satire about the dynamics of modern celebrity and pop music

By Justin Charity

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Is a Step Back in the Post–Michael Bay Era

After five films of explosive, mind-numbing action scenes, Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers’ had run its course. ‘Bumblebee’ was a pleasant surprise, but the latest film feels straight out of a Hasbro assembly line.

By Miles Surrey

Chris Paul Rumors, Zion’s Adventures, Draft Talk, and NBA Finals Game 4 Preview

Verno and KOC break down how the Nuggets won Game 3 and discuss how great Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have become as a duo in Denver

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Ask Sean Anything Mailbag, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ Five New Movies to Stream, and the ‘Barbie’-‘Oppenheimer’ Hierarchy

Sean digs into his pet obsession, the Transformers franchise, and its newest installment, Rise of the Beasts

By Sean Fennessey

Blurry Photos of Kylie and Timmy, Salma Hayek’s Nonexistent Wrinkles, and NFL WAGs

We finally have photo confirmation of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

The Rise of Ghost Kitchens, a More Interesting Pizza Hut Offering, and Tasting Taylor Ham

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss Padma Lakshmi leaving ‘Top Chef,’ wonder how a new pickle-flavored hard seltzer would taste, and follow up on Starbucks olive oil coffee

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby