Why Isn’t Every Pass Attempt Play-Action?

Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.
This week, they examine why play-action is underutilized in the NFL. They start by looking into what makes play-action so successful (01:32), the concept of “play pass” (17:37), and why play-action might not be as big of a cheat code as we once thought it was (36:20).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
