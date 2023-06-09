Why Isn’t Every Pass Attempt Play-Action?



Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they examine why play-action is underutilized in the NFL. They start by looking into what makes play-action so successful (01:32), the concept of “play pass” (17:37), and why play-action might not be as big of a cheat code as we once thought it was (36:20).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

