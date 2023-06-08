Van Lathan on Zion Williamson’s Antics, Morant’s Potential Long-Term Suspension, and the Ever-Changing Media Landscape Around the Modern Athlete



Logan is joined by The Ringer’s Van Lathan to discuss the recent Zion Williamson controversy, how the media environment around the modern athlete has changed in recent years, and how off-the-court headlines can detract from a young player’s career (2:08). Later, the guys talk about the potential for a long-term suspension against Ja Morant and what that says about how the league handles punishment for players (35:58). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (62:30).

Host: Logan Murdock

Guest: Van Lathan

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

