The Sox Might Reel Me Back In, PGA-LIV Golf Merger, and Chicago Bears Talk

Jason details the White Sox’s success against the Yankees on Tuesday and talks to former NFL tight end Clay Harbor about the Chicago Bears

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v. New York Yankees Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Jason starts the pod off by detailing the White Sox’s success against the Yankees on Tuesday and taking a look at their upward trajectory as a team the last few weeks. He then shines a light on the controversy surrounding the LIV-PGA merger (17:17) before being joined by former NFL tight end and current TV personality Clay Harbor to discuss the state of the Chicago Bears and more (31:43).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Clay Harbor
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

