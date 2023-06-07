The Sox Might Reel Me Back In, PGA-LIV Golf Merger, and Chicago Bears Talk



Jason starts the pod off by detailing the White Sox’s success against the Yankees on Tuesday and taking a look at their upward trajectory as a team the last few weeks. He then shines a light on the controversy surrounding the LIV-PGA merger (17:17) before being joined by former NFL tight end and current TV personality Clay Harbor to discuss the state of the Chicago Bears and more (31:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Clay Harbor

