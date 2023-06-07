Latine Familial Love in ‘Gentefied,’ ‘Selena,’ ‘Mi Familia,’ and More



Erika is joined this week by director and showrunner Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez to talk about how Latine families are portrayed in television and movies, including Gentefied, Selena, Mi Familia, The Wizards of Waverly Place, and many more.

If you have any thoughts about Latine representation or anything else you’d like to share with us, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher