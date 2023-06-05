 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shannon Sharpe, Chuck Todd, and the CNN Meltdown for Dummies

Bryan and David also discuss their main takeaways from Tim Alberta’s piece about Chris Licht

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


Bryan and David talk through the pronunciation of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s last name (0:41) before jumping into media news involving Chuck Todd leaving Meet the Press (9:48) and Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s Undisputed (21:02). Then, they dive into Tim Alberta’s piece about CNN’s Chris Licht and provide their top three takeaways (31:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

