Shannon Sharpe, Chuck Todd, and the CNN Meltdown for Dummies

Bryan and David talk through the pronunciation of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s last name (0:41) before jumping into media news involving Chuck Todd leaving Meet the Press (9:48) and Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s Undisputed (21:02). Then, they dive into Tim Alberta’s piece about CNN’s Chris Licht and provide their top three takeaways (31:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS