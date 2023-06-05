 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Howard Beck on the Miami Heat Stealing Game 2, Defending Nikola Jokic, and Kyrie Irving Wanting LeBron James in Dallas

The NBA sportswriter joins Logan and Raja to break down Game 2 of the NBA Finals and make predictions for Game 3

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by longtime NBA sportswriter Howard Beck to discuss the Miami Heat stealing Game 2 of the NBA Finals from the Denver Nuggets and why road wins are essential for an underdog team (2:00). Along the way, they talk about the Heat’s defensive strategy on Nikola Jokic and the discourse surrounding it before making predictions about Game 3. Next, the guys unpack the report that Kyrie Irving reached out to LeBron James to ask him to join him in Dallas next year and why it’s an impossible outcome (36:00). Later, they briefly go back and forth on how long they think Ja Morant’s upcoming suspension will last (53:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

