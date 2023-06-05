Is ‘The Idol’ Provocative or Just Flat? Plus, Padma Lakshmi to Leave ‘Top Chef,’ and the DGA Gets a Deal.

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Padma Lakshmi will be leaving her role as the host of Top Chef and who they might like to replace her (1:00). Then they discuss the Directors Guild reaching a deal on a new contract with the studios and how that might affect the writers strike (17:58). Finally, they cover the first episode of the controversial new HBO show The Idol and whether or not the pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is a good actor (26:08).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
