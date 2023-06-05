 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is ‘The Idol’ Provocative or Just Flat? Plus, Padma Lakshmi to Leave ‘Top Chef,’ and the DGA Gets a Deal.

Chris and Andy discuss who should replace Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef’ and decide whether Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye turns in a good performance on HBO’s ‘The Idol’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Padma Lakshmi will be leaving her role as the host of Top Chef and who they might like to replace her (1:00). Then they discuss the Directors Guild reaching a deal on a new contract with the studios and how that might affect the writers strike (17:58). Finally, they cover the first episode of the controversial new HBO show The Idol and whether or not the pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is a good actor (26:08).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

